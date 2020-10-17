Injured car thief forces magistrate out of court

Visitors to Harare Magistrates Court were yesterday treated to a rare spectacle when a court session was held outside a courtroom after a suspected car thief who was severely beaten at a shrine by complainants could not walk due to injuries.

Shonhiwa Serezi (53) allegedly ran out of luck after he was caught and severely assaulted by members of an apostolic sect while trying to steal a Mercedes Benz.

Magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga was forced to move the case outside the court building where she conducted proceedings while standing, with Serezi lying helpless on the ground, visibly in pain.

Business came to a standstill outside the court premises as people rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of the proceedings.

Serezi, of 15 Mukamba Road in Mufakose, was facing armed robbery charges.

He was remanded in custody until October 30 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Mrs Taruvinga ordered prison officers to make sure Serezi got treatment.

The court heard that on October 15 at corner Harare Drive and Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Road) Mabelreign, Serezi, who was armed with a machete, approached the complainant who was praying at a shrine.

It is alleged that Serezi started demanding the complainant’s car keys, while ordering him to lie on the ground.

The court heard that Serezi threatened to cut off the complainant’s head with the machete if he resisted to handover the car keys of his Mercedes Benz and another Toyota Corolla which was parked beside the road.

It is the State’s case that the complainant gave Serezi the car keys of the Mercedes Benz and on his way to the car, the complainant attacked him with a brick which hit his mouth and he fell.

The court heard that people at the shrine came to the rescue of the complainant and managed to recover the vehicle car keys from Serezi.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted. The Herald