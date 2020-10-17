Brother of Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson dies with Covid

The eldest brother of Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has died in hospital from coronavirus.

The politician confirmed the news in a Tweet and thanked staff at Liverpool Hospital’s intensive care unit.

He said his brother died at 22:45 BST on Friday.

Liverpool has since Wednesday been in tier three of the new lockdown system, which has the strictest rules, after a rise in coronavirus cases in the area.

He urged people to “follow the rules,” which include the closure of pubs not serving meals, along with gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos.

In a social media post, Mr Anderson wrote: “We would like to thank the dedicated [hospital] staff risking their lives for us.

“Thank you all for your messages of love and support. Let’s stick together and support each other and win this battle.”

Liverpool has the highest number of cases in England, with 3,204 patients recorded on Tuesday, slightly more than the 3,191 cases registered a week earlier.

Earlier this week, Mr Anderson criticised crowds gathered in the city just before the new rules came into effect, saying the images “shame our city” and “our health service is creaking.” BBC News