Batoka Gorge project pre-construction works begin

By Leonard Ncube

The contractor in charge of the 2400MW Batoka Gorge Power Project has begun pre-construction works, building towards full implementation of the mega energy generation scheme by Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) is spearheading the project after engaging a consortium of Power China and General Electric in July 2019 for the construction of the Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Scheme (BGHES) project, which is estimated to cost up to US$5 billion.

Dr Gloria Magombo, who is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development in Zimbabwe co-chairs the ZRA board with her Zambian counterpart, Mr Trevor Kaunda.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the 2020-2024 strategy this week, Mr Kaunda said the contractor has already started pre-construction work towards implementation of BGHES.

“Currently we are working on the plunge pool, which is at 44 percent and spillway that is at 11 percent. The two contracting states have made significant progress and the consortium of Power China and General Electric engaged in July last year is currently doing pre-construction work,” said Mr Kaunda.

ZRA has said that the new five-year strategic plan (2020-2024) will inform and guide the bi-national authority on good corporate governance in execution of its operations.

MaCotra (Pvt) Ltd of Zimbabwe was appointed as consultants to formulate the 2020-2024 corporate strategy, after the previous five-year plan came to an end in December 2019.

The five-year plan is anchored on ZRA’s vision to be the model organisation in dam and water resources management in the Zambezi River basin.

The 2014-2019 strategic plan was meant to secure safety, reliability and sustainability of the future of Kariba Dam.

In her remarks, Dr Magombo said the strategic plan will ensure an effective two-way communication between internal and external stakeholders.

“The board expects the team of experts to deliver on the corporate strategy through honesty, integrity, professionalism and respect,” she said.

Dr Magombo said in crafting the strategic plan, there was a close analysis of the Zambezi River basin across eight riparian countries so as to address possible uncertainties in future developments and climate change, among others.

Dr Magombo said the crafting of the strategic plan involved undertaking several consultative activities, which included one to one interview, focus group discussions, workshops, field research and desk research among others both in Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Chronicle