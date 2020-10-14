Mnangagwa enlists Mai Mujuru and Goche to get rid of G40 resurgence

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly working on re-engaging former Vice president Joice Mujuru and former cabinet minister Nicholas Goche to suppress the resurgence of the rival Generation 40 (G40) faction of the bickering ruling Zanu PF party.

According to sources in the ruling Zanu PF party, cited by the privately owned Daily News newspaper, Mnangagwa was “fully aware” of how the party’s vanquished G40 faction was allegedly “working furiously” in provinces such as Mashonaland Central to destabilise Zanu PF.

The sources added that the G40 members have reportedly been appealing to Mujuru and Goche to join them during their resurfacing in provinces such as Mashonaland Central.

Against this background, Mnangagwa has reportedly assigned the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, Munyaradzi Machacha, to approach both Mujuru and Goche to return to the party.

“The G40 cabal wants to take charge of Mashonaland Central Province as part of their broader strategy to creep back into power.

“They want Mai Mujuru, Goche and some politburo members in the province to be on their side.

“Of late Goche has gone very, very quiet and is no longer attending party meetings and functions like he used to do despite having lost his Cabinet post.

“This is worrying and the president (Mnangagwa) is concerned. The president has asked Machacha to ensure that Mujuru returns to the party. The president also wants Goche to bounce back into the central committee,” one of the insiders claimed told Daily News.

Last year, Mujuru said she had been approached by the director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Isaac Moyo, to re-join the ruling party.

“Situations change and some may say ‘never, over my dead body’. However, when you are in a position such as mine, you can never say never.

“I am no longer looking at Zimbabwe alone, but beyond Zimbabwe and even myself.

“I have to think outside the box as solutions come from different persons. We have to meet as one and come up with solutions.

“If we meet to discuss, we can come out with a solution to our problems.

“I am not Mrs Mujuru only, I am also a former vice president. I am, therefore, supported by government structures. Yes, I recently met Isaac Moyo.

“He has the right to visit me to find out how I am. It is not a crime. I am part of the administration of this country. You can’t do away with that arrangement,” she also said at that time,” she said.

The ruling party is currently preparing for the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections and reports are claiming that G40 is preparing to use these elections as a launch pad to bounce back to Zanu PF