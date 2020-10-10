139 more Covid-19 deaths recorded in South Africa

A total of 139 more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, with KwaZulu-Natal again recording the most fatalities, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 65 deaths (105 yesterday, with a national total 160), 23 in the Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State, 28 in Gauteng, 4 in Limpopo, 7 in North West, 4 in the Northern Cape and 5 in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 17 547.

The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases has risen to 688 532, with 1 641 new cases identified since yesterday’s report. The recoveries now stand at 620 081, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 360 105, with 20 419 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, China has decided to join a global effort to distribute coronavirus vaccines fairly around the world, while the US is still refusing to commit.

The World Health Organisation launched the Covax programme to ensure that 2 billion vaccine doses can be distributed to those most in need by the end of 2021. So far 157 countries, including China, have signed up.

A poorly developed immune response could possibly lead to Covid-19 reinfection, research suggests.

As Covid-19 spreads, many experts are questioning the validity of the herd immunity theory. Researchers are asking whether it will be possible to stave off Covid-19 as more people develop antibodies.

Lifting lockdown measures while cases remain elevated is unlikely to drive a robust economic recovery, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog post.

Researchers at the organisation found that voluntary quarantining played a substantial role in stifling the rebound as fears of contracting the coronavirus kept consumers from boosting economic activity.

While lockdowns present some short-term costs, they “may lead to a faster economic recovery as they lower infections and thus the extent of voluntary social distancing,” the team wrote.

Addressing the health crisis “appears to be a pre-condition to allow for a strong and sustained economic recovery,” the IMF added. Cape Times