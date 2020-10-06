High Court orders Mai TT to pay $500 000 to “Mai Maketeni” for defamation

High Court Judge Erica Ndewere has ordered socialite and comedienne Felistas Murata, affectionately known as Mai TT to pay $500 000 defamation damages to a local home decor expert, Memory Muyaka.

Muyaka, affectionately known as Mai Maketeni, dragged Mai TT to court early this year accusing her of tarnishing her image in an internet row which dragged on for months.

Mai TT labelled Muyaka a prostitute, a witch, and a cultist in the posts.

Muyaka told the court that the post by Mai TT posted on social media degraded her social standing as a married woman, a business person, and as a Christian

Ndewere in her ruling said: “Whereupon after reading documents filed on record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the defendant pays the plaintiff in the sum of $500 000 and the prescribed interest rate starting from the date of judgment up to the date of payment in full.”

The decor expert also said Mai TT had a huge following hence the publications had a big negative impact on her dignity.

“She is a businesswoman who is a director and shareholder of Khloe’s Home and Decor (Private) Limited, a business which is into home decor and design,” the court papers read.

“On several dates between the 17th of November 2019 and 3 April 2020, Murata who has over 170 000 followers on Facebook published several broadcasts on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms about the plaintiff whom she also calls Mai Khloe, Mai Maketeni.

“The said broadcasts stated that the plaintiff was a prostitute, a witch, a gossiper, and someone who blackmails her clients.”

Muyaka’s lawyers added that Mai TT’s statements were both wrongful and defamatory of their client who is a business person and a legally married woman who is highly regarded in her community.

They also accused Mai TT of publishing that Muyaka and three other unnamed people were part of the Illuminati secret society that is believed to be involved in Satanism and that they wanted to kill Murata.

“This was false and intended by the defendant to impute that the plaintiff is an evil person. This statement is wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff who is a Christian,” Muyaka’s lawyers said.