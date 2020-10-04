Sikhala visits ZimLive editor Mathuthu to offer solidarity after persecution

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala on Saturday visited ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu in Bulawayo to offer solidarity with his family on the “horrendous episode” they went through when their nephew, Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted by suspected State security agents.

Sikhala said the story about the abduction of Muchehiwa was sad, noting that the 22 year old journalism student was left with massive injuries on his body.

State security agents reportedly approached Muchehiwa and coerced him to concede the whereabouts of Mathuthu who was wanted by the police for investigations into the alleged possession of guns to be used during the 31st July protests.

Mathuthu had reportedly fled the country after police arrested several civilians including journalist Hopewell Chin’ono in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

When police searched Mathuthu’s house, they found no guns and kidnapped Muchehiwa.

The ZimLive editor and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono played a crucial role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family in alleged corruption, the US $60m Drax Covidgate scandal that led to the dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Observers have since argued that the police wanted to know where Mathuthu was getting the information he used to expose the first family in their corruption scandal.

And Sikhala who was released from prison three weeks ago visited a fellow victim of sponsored State persecution. He said Muchehiwa’s family was in high spirits despite the horror they faced.

“Good people, today I drove to Bulawayo with my wife to empathize with Mduduzi Mathuthu and the family of Tawanda Mucheyiwa on the horrendous episode they went through at the hands of State Security agents. I was given a detailed explanation of what happened and the treachery involved.

“What made me despairing was the way they felt after my visit. Their spirits were raised high and didn’t want me and my wife to drive back to Harare but put up. The story is not only sad but a clear demonstration of an evil system that does not deserve any government even of animals. However, the strength and determination to march forward is amazing,” Sikhala said.

Job Sikhala was arrested on 22nd of July this year and charged with inciting violence in connection with 31st July before being released after five weeks through a ZWL 50,000 bail by a Zimbabwean High Court.

Chin’ono was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume. They were detained at the country’s largest and most notorious jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for 45 days before being released on bail. Nehanda Radio