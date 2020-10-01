Men bullied me off social media after Tsvangirai’s death says Misihairabwi – VIDEO

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former cabinet minister and MDC-T proportional representative MP for Bulawayo Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga says she was bullied bullied off social media by men during the debates that erupted following the death of the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Speaking at a Misa Zimbabwe Multi-stakeholder internet governance conference in Harare on Tuesday, Misihairabwi said she left Twitter, Facebook and Instagram because of massive abuse that came from men.

She accused social media platforms of facilitating a space where men practise misogyny.

“I have always loved engaging and when Facebook came I was one of the people that went on Facebook. But now I’m not on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Talk about bullying, I have literally been bullied out of social media because it does not matter what I put. I could put it like ‘I’m not feeling well today’ and the amount of abuse that comes from that was unbelievable.

“It has provided the space that males generally like. Where they say they are unchallenged and there is a ganging up. If you go through some of these things, there is a ganging up on one woman,” she said.

Misihairabwi added, “I think the time that I got out of it was just after there had been the Khupe debacle. I posted somewhere on it to say we can’t continue having this thing with Tsvangirai’s funeral.

“I just could not believe the kind of abuse that came back including ‘I will rape you I will do this’. So things that people can’t say generally because it’s unacceptable, it’s morally and politically incorrect, the social media provides that space.

“But it also brings in a very male problem because males by your very nature, you don’t want to engage intellectually and lose.” Nehanda Radio