MDC youths occupy Harvest House and demand party leaders reunite – VIDEO

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youths under the 2014 structures took over the Harvest House Headquarters on Monday and demanded that party leaders reunite the party.

Paul Gorekore, Harare Province Chairperson according to 2014 MDC structures facilitated the capture of the historic house.

He said the agenda was to force all MDC faction leaders to unite and avoid the infiltration of the mother opposition party.

“We the young people of the Movement for Democratic Change (Harare province) united together to finish the people’s democratic revolution.

“As the first line of defence of the party, the vanguards of democracy and the custodians of the party and its future we have assumed all security duties of the Party HQ MRT House.

“This was necessitated by our realisation on the need to unite the people in the fight for a better Zimbabwe and defend the civilian space in the face of military state capture.

“As the youths of the party as per 2014 structures, we have decided to go beyond our differences and unite to resolve the current crisis. We have been concerned by the recent developments where the party had been infiltrated and captured by Zanu PF elements battling to destroy the People’s movement thereby aiding the suffering of the masses.

“This act of bravery was necessitated by the need to protect our beloved movement and the Zimbabwean people’s fight for better lives.

“As young people we will remain guided by the organs of the party in particular the National Council as we re-establish the will of MDC leaders, members, supporters and Zimbabweans at large.

“We have noted the attempt to surrender the Democratic project into the hands of the enemy.

“Individuals have been making decisions without the mandate of the Zimbabwean voters, districts, provinces, the party’s National Executive and National Council organs which have not been set since the Supreme Court judgment.

“The party has been infiltrated by sell-outs with an agenda to derail our freedom.

“It therefore follows that we act to unite our leadership, our support base and Zimbabweans at large and ensure the Vision of Dr Morgan Tsvangirai lives on across generations.

“We furthermore urge the Zimbabwe Republic Police to desist from interfering in MDC internal political affairs and immediately vacate our headquarters.

“We also urge all youths to maintain discipline and peace as we await the party national executive and national council meeting to map the political way forward.

“This is not a one generation move movement. We will define, defend and secure our future,” he said.

But when Douglas Mwonzora, the reinstated MDC-T Secretary General came to the scene on Monday, he claimed MDC Alliance youths had occupied the Harvest House and held 12 people hostage.

“They’re not in a position to make demands. They’re in a weak position legally and physically… They are Chamisa’s people. It’s a question of time, we will take our building,” Mwonzora said.