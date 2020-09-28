Pasuwa set for fresh contract talks

By Grace Chingoma

Zimbabwean coach Callisto Pasuwa is set for fresh contract negotiations with Malawian Premiership football champions Nyasa Big Bullets as his current deal could run out before taking charge of a single game due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The contract expires in January 2021.

Pasuwa, who won his second league trophy with Bullets last December, had renewed his stay with the side when he signed a one-year contract earlier this year.

But with football in lockdown, that agreement is left with four months before it lapses.

When the respected gaffer entered the fresh deal he was targeting a third league title and, at least, two other trophies this season.

Malawian football is yet to get the green-light form their government to get their season underway amid reports that games might return next month.

Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu has been quoted in the Malawian media insisting that football will return next month.

“We do not have the luxury to wait until next year,” he said.

However, Nyasa Big Bullets have allayed Pasuwa’s contract fears.

According to media reports from Malawi, Bullets chief administration Albert Chigoga said they are ready to negotiate for an extension with

Pasuwa using the FIFA guidelines on the contracts which were affected by the pandemic.

“All contractual issues will be ably handled in the way the club and the players officials will be happy in the end. Plans are in place to engage the concerned individuals and agree on extension of their contracts,” he said.

Nyasa Big Bullets are desperate to keep the former Warriors coach. At the beginning of the year, they sought to tie him to a long-term contract, but Pasuwa pressed for a shorter one.

Pasuwa, who is on the radar of many foreign clubs, including those in Zambia and South Africa, appears to be reluctant with tying himself to a long-term contract with the Blantyre-based side.

Yesterday, Pasuwa’s close friend, who requested anonymity said, the coach is optimistic that everything will go on well since he has a good working relationship with the club.

“Football is his life and as a coach he enjoys being on the touchline. He misses action but the resumption solely rests with the authorities.

Pasuwa is not a pessimist, and is hopeful that he will guide the team again to glory. He is optimistic that everything will go on well.

“He has a good working relationship with Nyasa Big Bullets as well as its legions of fans.

“Although, his contract ends in January, the club has first option, exercisable in its entire discretion by the end of the contract to extend the contract for a further period.

“Expression of interest period has not lapsed neither we are in that period. Both coach and club stand guided by FIFA guidelines on unfulfilled contracts due to Covid–19,” he said. The Herald