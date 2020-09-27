VIDEO: Prince Dube scores third league goal for Azam

By Mehluli Sibanda

Prince Dube continued with a fine start to his Azam career when he scored in his team’s Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League 1-0 triumph over Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga yesterday.

Dube, who played the whole 90 minutes found the target with a header right on the stroke of full-time to earn Azam their fourth consecutive win of the 2020/21 season. The Warriors striker has now been involved in four of the five goals scored by Azam this season. He found the target three times and provided one assist.

In the opening fixture of the season, Dube weighed in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa to head in the only goal of the match as Azam defeated Polisi Tanzania 1-0.

The Warriors striker not only scored his maiden league goal for Azam but fired in a brace in a 2-0 triumph over the Coastal Union.

Last Sunday, while he started, he did not play a part in the creation of a goal scored by Rwandan Ally Niyonzima who headed home the match winner off Zimbabwean Never Tigere’s curling corner kick as Azam beat Mbeya City 1-0 for their third win of the season.

Dube was recently presented with a special T-shirt for the brilliant start to his career at Azam. He has earned himself the “Beast” nickname at the Tanzanian free spenders.

The Sunday News