Solusi University to hold graduation online

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Solusi University has continued pioneering digital innovations in the country with online graduation for its 24th edition which will see over 300 graduands follow proceedings from the institution’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

In August, Solusi successfully conducted its examinations online, while other universities around the country were looking at reopening campuses for final year students whose exams were disrupted after Government tightened lockdown restrictions.

The development will also save graduands from transport, hosting of two invited guests, lunch and other costly activities that come with a graduation ceremony.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, many academic institutions the world over have been forced to postpone exams or resort to online graduations which often lack the prestige and passion of a real ceremony.

In an interview, Solusi public relations manager Ms Sihle Nyathi said graduands will be expected to wear their gowns while attending the ceremony.

“All graduands have been invited to attend the online graduation and it is our hope that they will be able to do so as we did not want students to wait until after there is no Covid-19 to graduate. If they are unable to do so this weekend, the graduation will be available on our social media pages and can be viewed when they are able to do so,” she said.

“Online graduation is an advantage because students need their certificates so that they can move on with their lives because some students desire to pursue further studies and some need to seek employment. In the past there were restrictions in terms of invitees because of space but now given that we will be streaming they will be able to view with all their friends and family members,” said Ms Dube.

She added that Solusi had accepted the reality that people now live in a socially mediated world and urged students to be positive as the ceremony will precede the collection of certificates and transcripts.

“The theme is ‘skilled hands and a cultivated mind’; this means that our graduates have been skilled and cultivated. They have acquired knowledge that will enable them to provide solutions that will help in national and international development.

They will not have a physical graduation but they have the knowledge that has been acquired in the course of their studies.”

Chinhoyi University of Technology has also announced that its graduation to be held on October 2 will be virtual and that proceedings will be live streamed on ZTV and on the CUT Facebook page.

In a statement, the institution said only selected graduands will be formally invited to attend the physical proceedings as a measure in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“The rest of the graduands will graduate virtually in the comfort of their homes with their families. Proceedings will be live streamed on ZTV and CUT Facebook page. Graduands who are graduating virtually will follow proceedings in their gowns and respond to announcements as shall be beamed on the stated platforms,” read the statement. The Chronicle