Ndiraya tips Terry to shine at Pirates

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, has backed Warriors forward, Terrence Dzvukamanja, to shine in the colours of iconic South African side Orlando Pirates.

The 26-year-old joined the Soweto giants on Wednesday after signing a three-year contract. He moved from Bidvest Wits whose franchise has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

He was unveiled by the Buccaneers alongside 24-year-old midfielder, Collins Makgaka, who arrived from Baroka.

Dzvukamanja has now been reunited with two of his Bidvest Wits teammates, Thulani “Tyson’’ Hlatshwayo and striking partner, Deon Hotto Kavendji.

Ndiraya, who guided the forward at Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2018, believes Dzvukamanja won’t have any challenges in establishing himself at Pirates.

“First and foremost, I am happy for Terrence (Dzvukamanja) and I would like to heartily congratulate him for joining Orlando Pirates,’’ the Dynamos boss said.

“Pirates are one of Southern Africa’s football powerhouses and, as such, his joining them is a clear testimony of the amount of talent that the boy possesses.

“However, he should bear in mind that he has joined a big team, with a huge following, and needs to shift to a bigger mentality.”

The gaffer revealed that when Dzvukamanja joined Wits, two years ago, people were sceptical of his ability.

However, said Ndiraya, the player’s strong mentality helped him grow to be one of the most prized assets for coach Gavin Hunt.

He said, the left-footed player will once again defy doubting Thomases and become a force at Pirates.

“A lot of people have been sceptical about his talent,’’ said Ndiraya. A lot doubted his pedigree and even believed he wouldn’t make it at Bidvest Wits.

“He went on to grow and he is now a better player.

“His joining of Orlando Pirates now is a clear testimony that the boy is, indeed, talented. “His stork has been rising and he will, no doubt, compete and be an important player for his new team.”

Ndiraya acknowledged Orlando Pirates have a lot of good players in Dzvukamanja’s preferred position but tipped his former student to excel. Besides Hotto-Kavedji, who he has been partnering at Bidvest Wits, there are already a number of striking options for Pirates,including the 2019-2020 Golden Boot winner Gabadinho Mhango.

Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule and the pair of Chipolopolo forwards Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga will all be vying for a place in the team’s front line.

But Ndiraya reckons Dzvukamanja, who is comfortable to play on both wings or just behind the main striker, is a complete player who can play for any team in South Africa.

“Dzvukamanaja (Terrence) is a complete player with a strong mentality and is comfortable playing in any offensive role,’’ he said.

“Apart from possessing all the attributes for an attacker, he has amazing aerial strength and I hope he will settle in quickly and compete with other good strikers in that Orlando Pirates team.”

Dzvukamanja was one of the best players in the South African Premiership when it resumed in the “bio-bubble.”

Although his brace, in the Nedbank Cup semi-final against eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns failed to carry Wits into the final, it provided a powerful statement to convince coach Pitso Mosimane Dzvukamanja was a good player.

Pirates will be hoping to better their third-place finish in the just-ended season.

They finished the prolonged 2019-2020 season on 52 points, seven behind winners Mamelodi Sundowns, and five adrift of runners-up Kaizer Chiefs. The Herald