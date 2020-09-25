Man (43) jailed 8 years for beating daughter (15) to death

By Michael Magoronga

A Mberengwa man has been slapped with an eight-year jail sentence after he was convicted of beating his 15-year-old daughter to death.

Sibehlule Madhibha (43) was found guilty of murder after he fatally assaulted his daughter Bekezela Dube for allegedly sneaking out of the house at night back in 2015.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Sitting at Gweru Circuit High Court, High Court Judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa however, suspended two years for good behaviour, leaving Madhibha with six effective years behind bars.

Prosecuting, Mr Mandla Ndlovu told the court that on March 2 in 2015, at about 8:30pm, Madhibha of Village Mawire, Chief Bankwe in Mberengwa, discovered that the deceased had sneaked out of her bedroom.

The accused person became anxious and started searching for the deceased in the company of his son Siphosenkosi Dube. The two then met the deceased at around 9pm while she was coming from the business centre and they took her home.

Upon arrival, the accused questioned the now deceased on why she had sneaked out, leaving the younger siblings by themselves, and the now deceased failed to give a satisfactory answer.

This did not go down well with the accused, who took the law into his own hands and assaulted the now deceased with an electric power cable all over her body several times.

Dube then collapsed and fell unconscious. Sensing danger, Madhibha then alerted a neighbour who rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died upon admission.

Madhibha told the court that his conduct which led to the death of his daughter was indeed negligent.

He was represented by Mr Tichaona Chivasa of Chivasa and Associates. The Chronicle