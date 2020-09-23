6 months on, 55 outings, Prophet Uebert Angel continues countrywide food distribution

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

For over 6 months now UK based businessman/preacher Prophet Uebert Angel has been feeding vulnerable families affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in Zimbabwe. The Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) has now covered 55 areas, the latest being Glen Norah on Sunday.

MDC Alliance Glen Norah MP Wellington Chikombo praised Prophet Angel after his foundation donated truckloads of mealie meal in all three wards in his constituency.

Chikombo was on hand to receive the deliveries and expressed gratitude to Prophet Angel whose foundation is on a countrywide tour to feed people after a devastating Covid-19 national lockdown, economic crisis and drought facing the country.

“I want to express my profound gratitude towards the work that is being done by Prophet Uebert Angel and Prophetess Beverly Angel for the job well done. Our society is characterized by hunger deprivation and so forth but he found it fit to assist the people of Glen Norah.

“I would want to urge other members of the clergy in our societies to emulate from the job well done by Prophet Angel and the team that came from the Angel Foundation.

“I would also want to give advice to other members of the society, that could be business people, members of the clergy to make sure that at least they emulate and try to complement the job that is being done by Prophet Uebert Angel.

“I want to thank the Prophet from the deep down of my heart on behalf of the people that I represent,” Chikombo said.

One of the beneficiaries, a lady in white church gown thanked the Prophet for not being selective when donating food.

“We thank the Man of God who has helped many people across the country. He hasn’t helped people in his church only but the whole country. He has been moved by the pain in the heart of the country. To help people so that they may have food to eat. We thank him so much,” Chikombo said.

Uebert Angel Foundation in Glen Norah

Last month, the Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana after being in Gokwe South feeding thousands of people affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In June, the foundation went to the Prophet’s home area of Chivamba, Zaka in Masvingo again donating truckloads of mealie meal. His foundation has gone more than 50 times distributing mealie meal and groceries to cities, towns, farms and rural areas.

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Masvingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies for the whole year.