Nox Guni’s “My Melody” rocks billboard charts

By Marshall Bwanya

South African based Zimbabwean Afro Pop sensation Nox Guni’s hit single “My Melody” that features Jerusalema hit maker Master KG is on a rampage topping the charts on MTV Base Africa, Channel 0, Trace Africa and Trace.

“My Melody” debuted at number 8 on the MTV Base Africa Billboard, and has since moved one position up the ladder to number 7.

Nox was ecstatic about “My Melody” reaching this remarkable milestone topping the billboards, although he said he didn’t expect this immense success.

“My Melody charting the billboards came as a surprise to me, because this is the first time to be played on MTV and I think this is good for the whole Zimbabwean music industry now other artists can work harder knowing that it is possible to break new ground.

“The success story for “My Melody” opens a lot of doors, strengthens my brand image making it now easier for me to work with more bigger artists.

“I give credit to the Most High, some things are hard to explain,” he said.

“My Melody” is a euphonious Afro house love gem that appreciates the sweet affection of one’s partner. Nox’s hit single has so far garnered over 800 thousand views on YouTube.