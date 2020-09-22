Moto Moto appoint Nation Dube as head coach

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Ambitious Hwange-based Zifa Southern Region Division One army side Moto Moto have displayed their championship aspirations by appointing experienced former Hwange gaffer Nation Dube as their dressing room commander.

Dube has two Division One championship medals with Hwange and the army side, whose club president Marko Ncube is an unapologetic football enthusiast, who believes the appointment will be a huge boost in their ambitions for Premier Soccer League football.

Nato, as Dube is known, will be assisted by Friday Mudado.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport, Moto Moto secretary-general Godwin Tagarira said despite the lockdown, their players were given individual training drills which they are strictly adhering to and with the coming of Dube, everyone was excited.

“Look, we are clear about what we want, which is gaining the sole ticket to the PSL and now that we have Dube as our head coach, the whole family is excited. Administratively we give thanks to our president, who is also Commander 1.2, Marko Ncube. He has been a stabilising force in the team and his love for sport and football in particular has also brought that sense of belief to the players and management; we are so honoured to have such a man,” said Tagarira.

Ncube is a former Black Rhinos team manager.

Since his arrival in Hwange, he has also managed to set up a ladies team, Moto Moto Queens.

Tagarira said once they are given an all clear that sport can now resume, which according to indications might be anytime soon, they will get into top gear as they prepare for the resumption of matches.

“Let our opponents know that we intend making our home ground a fortress, let them make no mistake about that. Gone are the days when we would be the whipping boys of the league,” said Tagarira.

The coal mining town has three Division One teams, Hwange, who replaced Dube with Bongani Mafu, ZPC Hwange and Moto Moto.

Clashes between the local teams has always drawn big crowds as bragging rights would be at stake, but now the more interesting derby will be between the army side and Dube’s former employers Hwange.

It will be the first time that Dube plays against Hwange in his football career. He was a midfielder of repute and upon retirement from the game, he took up coaching and landed his first job with the coalminers. The Chronicle