Khama says no major changes in Zim except name and leaders since independence

Former Botswana President Ian Khama has slammed the Zanu PF administration for failing to institute major changes since Zimbabwe got Independence in 1980.

Speaking in a webinar meeting to discuss the state of affairs in Southern African nations, Khama said nothing has changed in the past 40 years except for the country’s name and its leaders.

“Abductions, incarceration of journalists, politicians from other people, royals and many people and still many Zimbabweans moving out of the country as a result, all this clearly indicates that today, 40 years since independence, the only thing that has changed in Zimbabwe is the name of the country and that of its leaders.

“In plain English, there is a crisis in Zimbabwe, not just challenges with extreme difficulties all man-made and growing in intensity and long lasting.

“That is why Zanu PF officials use the word crisis almost 14 times at one stage more than any other in that briefing.

“A leader has one responsibility and one only, and that is to mobilise, motivate programmes and policies in the best interests of citizens not in their self-interest. People’s lives matter, Zimbabweans lives matter,” Khama said.

Last month, Khama endorsed the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement to mount pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to act on allegations of gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

The Zanu PF regime is accused of failing to turn around the economy and being responsible orchestrating arrests, torture, abductions and rape of dissenting voices in the country.

The past months have seen the arrest of prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving President Mnangagwa’s son and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US $60 million Drax Covidgate scandal.

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was also arrested. They were charged for inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

They were granted bail by the High Court after 45 days of incarceration at the country’s largest and most notorious jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala was also arrested in connection with 31st July protests against corruption. He is currently detained at Chikurubi.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party recently sent a delegation to Harare to assess the socio-political situation in the country.

They acknowledged that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe and vowed to remain frank with Zanu PF.