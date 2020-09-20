Muduhwa headed for Sudan

By Mehluli Sibanda

Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa is said to be headed to Sudan for an evaluation by one of that country’s top football clubs.

A source close to the negotiations yesterday said if all goes well, the 27-year-old Muduhwa should travel to the North African country this week. Al-Merreikh, Al Hilal, Al Ahly Shendi, Al Khartoum SC and Hilal Al-Obayed are some of the top clubs in Sudan.

“Peter Muduhwa is wanted by Sudanese giants, talks have been opened and the player is likely to travel to Sudan early next week for assessment,’’ the source said.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, however, said there was no official from any club seeking the services of Muduhwa.

“I know nothing about that, we have not received any official written request for our players from any club or anybody, for any of our players,’’ Dube said.

Edward Sadomba (left) with Last Jesi, George Deda and Silas Songani

Muduhwa’s contract with Highlanders expires at the end of the year and unless Highlanders can convince him to sign a new deal, they will have to cash in on one of their remaining star players. In January 2017, Muduhwa and Prince Dube went for trials at South African club, Bidvest Wits.

Dube later that year moved to SuperSport United where he, however, failed to make an impact leading to his return to Bosso the following year and has just been sold to Tanzanian side Azam where he has made a brilliant start with a brace and an assist in his team’s opening two league matches.

Meanwhile, two Zimbabwean players, Last Jesi and Silas Songani will be unveiled as Al Hilal players today. Jesi and Songani, who arrived in Sudan on Friday, were meant to be paraded as new signings for the Sudanese giants yesterday but will now be paraded today.

They made the trip to Sudan with their agent George Deda and former Zimbabwe international Edward Sadomba who spent years at Al Hilal where he is regarded as a hero. The Sunday News