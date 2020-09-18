Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Shock as Herald Lifestyle Editor Godwin Muzari commits suicide

Decorated journalist and Herald Lifestyle Editor Godwin Muzari has died. According to a tweet by fellow journalist Blessed Mhlanga it would appear Muzari committed suicide.

More details as they come…..

