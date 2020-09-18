Shock as Herald Lifestyle Editor Godwin Muzari commits suicide

Decorated journalist and Herald Lifestyle Editor Godwin Muzari has died. According to a tweet by fellow journalist Blessed Mhlanga it would appear Muzari committed suicide.

Devastated to hear that journalist Godwin Muzari is no more. Not only one of our best music writers, but one with a big heart. This is him with Gogo Dembo in 2017, when our Leonard Dembo Fan Club visited her after a touching story he’d written on her. RIP Goddie 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mqXmeJtjmJ — Ranga.🇿🇼 (@RangaMberi) September 18, 2020

It is sad that a friend journalist and elder Godwin Muzari took his own life. We all have our lows in life. But it’s no reason to die. @HStvNews we care. pic.twitter.com/Zo3iUvYxn7 — Dhara Blessed Mhlanga (@bbmhlanga) September 18, 2020

Was there something I could have said or done?

My brother #GodwinMuzari clearly masked a troubled soul. I tried to be a professional, moral and spiritual pillar. Real tragedy is that newsrooms and some families are ill-equiped to deal with mental health issues. #RIP, Godfather. pic.twitter.com/l2DHWiN6Ff — Tichaona Zindoga (@TichZindoga) September 18, 2020

The last picture of @GodwinMuzari that I got from Feris Chiadzwa on Sept 5. The gentle giant is gone. I am at loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9Qxl4xpar4 — Silence Charumbira (@SilenceCharumb1) September 18, 2020

