Analysts raise red flag over Khupe’s ‘undemocratic’ recalls

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Political analysts and legal experts have branded MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s fresh recalls as a fascist manoeuvre undermining democracy and the electorate.

Infuriated, Khupe recently chopped 10 councillors who voted for the new Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, an ally of the main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Former deputy minister Jameson Timba said continuous recalls of opposition leaders would force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to review upwards its USD$18 million budget for by-elections.

“In light of the insensitive and unlawful further recalls of 15 Councillors, ZEC will have to revise upwards its USD18 million budget for by-elections.

“Such funds will have to be sourced from more pressing priorities such as medicine and food imports for 8.5 million food insecure Zimbabweans.

Law expert Alex Magaisa said Khupe’s strategy was meant to destroy the MDC Alliance and branded the MDC-T plan as “Scorched Earth Policy”.

“There is a Weapon of Opposition Destruction (WOD) causing serious and costly havoc in Zimbabwe, proudly sponsored by ZANU PF and pliant elements of the State.

“This has to be the most bizarre political episode in our political history. The strategy is called Scorched Earth Policy,” Magaisa said.

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said elections under the Zanu PF leadership were “mere rituals.”

“Zanu PF through Khupe has just arrogantly and publicly confirmed that we have elections without democracy under a menu of manipulation. Elections are mere rituals under this fascist regime with its clients like @DMwonzora and Thoko Zanu,” Ruhanya said.

Meanwhile Khupe is set to be appointed by Parliament as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

MDC Alliance National spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere rebuked the ruling Zanu PF party for appointing Khupe citing that she had no electoral mandate.

“If Khupe is appointed “leader of the opposition,” it will be the first time in history a “ruling party” hand picks a person with no electoral mandate to “lead” a party she opposed but lost dismally to in Parliament. It’s the political fraud of the century. Nonsense upon stilts,” Mahere.

Recently Khupe recalled Harare deputy mayor and Ward 35 Councillor Enoch Mupamawonde and 10 others.

Harare City Council is now left with 27 councillors as the other seven were also recalled last month.

Khupe also recalled 13 MDC Alliance MPs on the basis that they vowed to support Chamisa.