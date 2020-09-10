ZINASU leader arrested for demonstrating at Impala Car Rental offices

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Police have arrested Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore and detained him at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly protesting at Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in state sponsored abductions.

Recently, Tawanda Muchehiwa, a trainee journalist was abducted by suspected security agents in Bulawayo’s central business district. Unassailable new CCTV footage revealed that the abductors used a vehicle hired from Impala.

The abduction happened, a day before the foiled #31 July anti-corruption national protests.

Students activists led by Ngadziore since Tuesday staged peaceful demonstrations at Impala Car Rental offices in Harare demanding the company make public statements on how their vehicles were being used by suspected State security agents to abduct citizens.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has confirmed the arrest of the Zimbabwean student leader.

“PoliceZimbabwe arrest & detain @ngadziore, President of @Zinasuzim at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly protesting at Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in the abduction of @TeeMuchehiwa,” ZLHR said.

Muchehiwa was held for three days at an unknown location and was subjected to gruesome torture before he was dumped close to his home after a High Court judge had ordered his release within 72 hours.

The abductors demanded to know where his nephew, the ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu was.

Mathuthu played a crucial role in exposing corruption allegations implicating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family in the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal.