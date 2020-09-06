Chivhu gunmen captured

Two gunman believed to have shot two Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers in Chivhu on Saturday have been arrested about 20 kilometres from Chivhu Central Business District.

The incident occurred after the assailants had approached the police post under the pretence of seeking assistance and later opened fire on the two ZNA officers.

Before the latest development National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi gave an update on what had happened saying police had launched investigations into the matter.

“We have an incident which occurred this afternoon (yesterday) at a police post close to the Chicken Inn food outlet in Chivhu, where two service officers were shot by an unknown assailant.

“A suspect, who is yet to be identified, entered the police post and requested to speak to a service member stationed at the post as part of the teams that are enforcing Covid-19 regulations.”

He said the assailant was accompanied outside by the ZNA officer before returning a short while later. “It was on their return that the suspect produced a pistol and shot this service member before turning the firearm on another officer and shot him.

“The first service member died on the spot while the second one sustained serious injuries. The suspect then took two service arms from the deceased and the injured servicemen before fleeing the scene. More information on the incident will be released in due course.”

More details to follow…..