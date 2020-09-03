Egg on face for Mwonzora as Mafume elected new Mayor of Harare

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

A decision by MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora to recall Herbert Gomba (MDC Alliance) as Mayor of Harare backfired after Mt Pleasant Councilor Jacob Mafume (MDC Alliance via PDP) was elected the new Mayor in elections held a few minutes ago.

Mafume beat Councilor Luckson Mukunguma.

Mafume polled 19 votes whilst Mukunguna got 14 votes in a secret ballot Thursday.

There was one spoiled vote.

Nehanda Radio understands the MDC-T councillors were threatened with recalls if they did not vote for the preferred candidate but instead they went for Mafume who is from Tendai Biti’s PDP party that seconded their candidates into the MDC Alliance in 2018.

This means the MDC-T cannot recall Mafume using the controversial Supreme Court judgement that has seen the bizarre situation were a losing party recalls MPs and councillors from a party that beat them in elections.

Elections of a new Harare Mayor came after the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe recalled Gomba accusing him of supporting the main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mafume is Chamisa’s ally and his victory asserts that the MDC Alliance leader still has influence in town house despite being involved in a power struggle with MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.