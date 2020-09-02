WATCH – Jacob Ngarivhume granted bail under stringent conditions

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court Judge Justice Siyabona Musithu has granted opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume ZWL 50,000 bail under conditions, he stays away from sharing messages on Twitter, to report three times per week to Waterfalls Police Station and surrender his passport.

His lawyer, Moses Nkomo claimed the bail conditions were strict but he was happy that his client was “finally” freed on bail.

“We are pleased that at long last he has been admitted to bail on very strict and stringent conditions. He has been ordered to deposit ZWL 50 000 to the Harare Magistrate Court, surrender his passport, report three times a week at Waterfalls Police Station.

“He is not allowed to post on the Twitter handle that the judge specified until his matter is finalised,” Nkomo said.

Ngarivhume was arrested last month along with investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who played a key role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Friday’s bail application was the duo’s fourth attempt for freedom, twice at the magistrates court and once at the High Court all in vain until today.

The fallout also saw the arrest of MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala last week. They were charged for inciting violence in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi is expected to hand down a ruling on Chin’ono’s bail hearing this afternoon.