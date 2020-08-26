Full Text and VIDEO: For the last 3 years we have been dealing with extortion – Bushiri

The following is a statement issued by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church which is headquartered in South Africa.

Enough is enough!

For the last 3 years we have been dealing with extortion. A police officer at the Hawks called Phumla Mrwebi has been intimidating women and children to come up with false rape allegations against us.

This has been done together with members of the media. This woman comes and demands money from us. The supposed victims come and demand money from us. The shameless journalists also demand money from us.

This Mrwebi woman, for the past 3 years, has been running an extortion syndicate against me through sending girls to demand money from us and if we don’t give, she told the girls to go public and accuse us of raping them.

We reported the matter in 2018 to several state institutions such as State Security Agency, Inspector General of Intelligence, police commissioners, and including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to bring this woman to justice and leave me alone.

No action!

As we are writing, this woman, working with Mashishi of SANCO, has again recruited several girls to be interviewed by ETV to accuse me of raping them.

Some of these girls, secretly came to us, demanding various amounts ranging from 50 000 to 2million Rands to their masters (as aforementioned) in order to stop the story from being aired by ETV. We recorded them and you can see for yourself.

Enough is enough!For the last 3 years we have been dealing with extortion. A police officer at the Hawks called Phumla… Gepostet von Prophet Shepherd Bushiri am Mittwoch, 26. August 2020

Well, we told them we are not giving a single coin to them to stop ETV from running this story. Etv must go ahead. We are going to sue you and your extortion cohorts.

This time we want to show you the power of money and justice.

We want to warn every party involved in this syndicate that I have overwhelming evidence of all their doings. A serious legal suit will follow and we will fight.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church