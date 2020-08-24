Tragic end to tryst

By Andrew Muvishi

Police in Dema, Mashonaland East Province, have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly killed his lover after being intimate with her in a car, before dumping the body in a bush.

Shepherd Ndemera of Madoro Village under Chief Seke is assisting police with investigations after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Nokuthula Shana, of Chitungwiza.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza, confirmed the incident.

“I confirm a murder case that occurred in Dema where a female corpse was discovered in a bush,” he said.

“The suspect has since been arrested and is helping the police with investigations. We urge the public to exercise restraint during misunderstandings to avoid such tragic incidents.”

On August 16 around 7pm, the suspect reportedly asked his girlfriend to spend a night with him in a car that he was guarding along the Chirasavana-Gombe Road.

The car had developed a mechanical fault.

It is understood the girlfriend proceeded to the place, but they had a misunderstanding over infidelity, which degenerated into a fight.

On realising his girlfriend had died, the suspect allegedly carried the body and dumped it in a bush about 200 metres from the broken down vehicle.

The body was discovered by a villager the following morning, who alerted Dema police, who observed that the half-naked corpse had bites all over the face and a deep cut on the head.

Police also found blood stains inside the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the suspect.