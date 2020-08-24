Mzembi exposes Zanu-PF’s election rigging tactics: Chinese, Nikuv heavily involved 

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Self-exiled former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has exposed how Zanu-PF rigged the elections in 2013 to undermine civilian authority claiming that the ruling party has been run by the military since 2017 when the late former president Robert Mugabe was removed from office.

Mzembi exposed papers implicating a Chinese company, Anjin and Israeli company, Nikuv International Projects as accomplices that aided Zanu PF to subvert the will of the people in 2013.

But the Chinese company is also accused of creating a script for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration to create a “loyal opposition” that would not threaten ruling Zanu PF in Parliament.

“Zanu PF iParty yemasoja who usurped a civilian-led Party in Nov 2017 & defaulted to High Command Military ZANLA politics of the 1970s! There is NO political formation that can answer it’s current Military construct!

“Following a Chinese script they are now creating “loyal opposition” whose presence in Parliament they are now facilitating. Communist China unbeknown to many has Opposition Parties but vetted as loyal to the State. Polad is the Zim version of this model.

“I anticipated that commentators would be immediately tempted to compare pre and post Coup Zanu PF leadership models and condemn them as the same but clearly the gun is now leading politics in broad daylight and that is the curse in our midst!

“I attach evidence of contestations for the control of Zanu PF btwn Civilians & the Military – Joint Operations Command Minutes on 2013 Parliamentary Candidates, this is well before the advent of G40 as you know it! Read carefully,” Mzembi said.

Part of the documents Mzembi disclosed alleged that USD 13 million was given to Nikuv to make sure that Zanu PF wins election in all circumstances even when it was losing.

“Nikuv International Projects will assist in populating the roll, computing figures and modelling results before and during elections to counter unfavourable voting outcomes in major cities of USD 13 million payable in installments.

“Col T Dube will coordinate and facilitate resources from Anjin Pvt Ltd and Zimbabwe Defense Industries and while Col Mhonda will coordinate resources pledged by Sino Zimbabwe. Retired R Mhlanga pledged Mbanda Diamond’s assistance to Zim 1.

In 2013, late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai lodged a court application to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenging Mugabe’s victory in the July 31 polls.

In 2017, main opposition MDC Alliance party criticised the selection of Anjin, a Chinese firm to supply equipment for the registration of voters ahead of the 2018 polls. Nehanda Radio