Arsenal suffer potential Philippe Coutinho blow as Ronald Koeman makes Barcelona decision

ByJosh Challies

Arsenal have been attributed with a wealth of names in the summer transfer window and their plans have a strong Brazilian flair to them.

After making Pablo Mari’s loan stint at the Emirates Stadium permanent, the Gunners secured Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea and are following that with a deal for compatriot Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mikel Arteta’s plans for the window are not finished there though and Arsenal have been attributed with a strong interest in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The former Liverpool star has endured a troubled time in Catalonia and has spent the season on loan with Bayern Munich, where he has helped the side to reach the Champions League final.

However, the Bundesliga giants are not moving to make Coutinho’s spell in Bavaria permanently and that has seemingly opened the door for a permanent switch elsewhere this summer.

Big changes have emerged in Barcelona though following their 8-2 humiliation in the Champions League against Bayern, where Coutinho was on the scoresheet against his parent side, with Quique Setien quickly relieved of his duties. Football.london