MDC Alliance is “indecisive on major issues in Zimbabwe” – Ruhanya

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has urged the main opposition MDC Alliance to abandon its “ambiguous, ambivalent and indecisive” strategy when confronting the crisis in Zimbabwe.

Having lost with a controversial small percentage in the July 2018 election, the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance became a major opposition political force even after a split from the MDC-T.

The main opposition has been under-fire since the beginning of this year over its officials’ failure to mobilise mass revolts against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

Ruhanya took to the streets of Twitter to rebuke the MDC Alliance’s over their indecisive posturing.

“At this moment and for quite some time during this unfolding Zimbabwe crisis, the MDC Alliance’s political program and response to Zanu PF’s catastrophic policies is not known. It appears to be without campus, without ideas and in a leadership political logjam.

“There is a huge perception in Zimbabwe that MDC Alliance is losing its leadership of society position because it’s ambiguous, ambivalent and indecisive on major issues in Zimbabwe. Bar tweeting the growing perception is that of a reactionary party with no thought leadership!

“That’s my summation of the MDC Alliance problematic for now. Their response is simple and predictable. Ruhanya please form your own party. My party is a critique of leaders of society. Thank you and good morning,” Ruhanya said.

Besides regarding MDC-T reinstated secretary general Douglas Mwonzora as a sellout, Ruhanya urged the MDC Alliance to emulate his bravado when executing his aims.

“One thing I like about Mwonzora is that unlike his MDC Alliance adversaries, he is very daring and brave, never mind his sellout and undemocratic activities. He means business in his undemocratic adventures. There is clarity in his madness. MDC Alliance is not decisive on anything!

“When Mwonzora talks about his political history, why does he omit that he was a member of the defunct Muzorewa’s United Parties that he represented in NCA until he was forced out after attempting to grab it in 2005. Now working with Zanu PF he grabbed MDC and it’s chaotic!” Ruhanya said.

Two weeks ago, Ruhanya urged MDC Alliance leaders to lead from the front, protests against human rights abuses and corruption allegedly being perpetuated by Mnangagwa’s administration.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing massive human rights violations perpetrated by Mnangagwa’s regime which is battling an economic crisis partly blamed on corruption and mismanagement.

Already over 60 people have been arrested and some of them brutalized by suspected state security agents following the 31st July anti-corruption protests.

Several opposition members, journalists and government critics have been arrested in recent days while human rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions. Political activists took to social media to highlight state sponsored arrests, rape, torture and abductions.

On Friday, MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala was arrested in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

Last month, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who played a key role in exposing Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. But Chin’ono was also arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

MDC Alliance national youth organiser, Godfrey Kurauone was recently arrested and charged with undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

On Tuesday, top lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa claimed Mnangagwa’s administration was instituting persecution of human rights lawyers after the Magistrate Court banned her from representing incarcerated journalist Chin’ono.

On 31st July 2020, the Zimbabwean police arrested scores of people who tried to hold peaceful demonstrations.

A hashtag, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter has been trending forcing advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians in Zimbabwe, South Africa and across the world to take information on rights abuses in Zimbabwe and mount pressure on Mnangagwa’s government to act.

When Mnangagwa took over power from late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017, he promised economic recovery based on respect for human rights and subsequent removal of sanctions.

Three years down the line, the international community is condemning his regime for failing to respect human rights. Nehanda Radio