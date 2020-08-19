Jehovah’s Witnesses suspend convention

By Nqobile Tshili

The Jehovah’s Witnesses church has suspended its annual convention to combat the spread of Covid-19 across the globe.

The convention will only be streamed online as the church tries to minimise on gatherings as they increase the chances of individuals contracting the pandemic.

While the country allows church gatherings, although limiting the number of people to 50, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe said it was following precautionary measures set by its body not to hold any gatherings.

This will be the first time that the church foregoes the annual conference held between July and August.

Other churches also failed to hold annual gatherings including the Seventh Day Adventist church which holds yearly meetings in August.

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr John Hunguka said the church decided against holding the gatherings as it upholds public health regulations.

“The decision to hold our conventions on line was not made lightly. Millions of people benefit from these public gatherings, which are always free of charge, around the world each year. But in the interest of public health and safety, it was clear that cancelling our gatherings was the right course, even in places where they would have been permitted. Our Creator values life highly, and we believe this arrangement honours that high standard,” said Mr Hunguka.

Non-Jehovah’s Witnesses members also attend the church’s convention which attracted 14 million last year against a yearly average of nearly 9 million people.

Several religious organisations have opted for online worshipping as they implement measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19. The Muslim community in Zimbabwe has closed down all mosques as it implements precautionary measures to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19. The Chronicle