Debt-free Bosso thank followers

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe says unity of purpose by the club’s organs, board, executive, members and supporters has made it possible for them to navigate through turbulent waters during his term.

Mhlophe, who was voted into office in 2018, says clearance of the club’s legacy debt is an achievement worth celebrating for the Highlanders family and should be seen as a launch-pad for greater things to come for the club.

During his term in office, Mhlophe has managed to unite the club, mend broken relations with some of the club’s critics and embraced criticism to better the club.

The executive also made up of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo (secretary), treasurer Donald Ndebele and committee member Wisdom Mabhena has managed to rise beyond their differences to work for the good of the club.

At one time, Ngwenya and Moyo were suspended before being readmitted into the executive after they were cleared of insubordination.

He credits everything to teamwork.

“To be honest it hasn’t been an easy road, but through teamwork we’ve managed to achieve what we’ve done today. When I came into office I spoke about the need to clear the debt and I’m grateful that we have good systems that have made it possible to achieve that.

“During our term, we’ve encouraged members to fundraise on behalf of the club, while working closely with the management so that brand Highlanders is protected while we achieve our goals,” said Mhlophe.

“There are a number of individuals and groups who have been supportive to the cause of seeing Highlanders succeed and we’re grateful for their assistance. Chapters and supporters’ groups have also played their part towards building Highlanders, as we move through the tough times. Some of the benefactors choose to remain anonymous, while others don’t mind being known,” he said.

Besides thanking benefactors in the public domain, Bosso normally acknowledges the contributions made by members and groups at their general meetings.

Last year, a group of Highlanders members took it upon themselves to pay the salary of then coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh and that decision paid off as the Dutch gaffer led Bosso to the Chibuku Super Cup glory.

When De Jongh left for FC Platinum, Highlanders hired Briton Mark Harrison and the same group of club benefactors paid the expatriate’s salary before the contract was mutually terminated due to Covid-19.

The salaries of the foreign coaches were being paid in foreign currency, with reports pegging them between US$3 000 and US$4 000 per month.

United Kingdom-based Bosso member Ezra Sibanda also embarked on a crowdfunding initiative whose proceeds were donated to the club and some of the money was used as incentives for players last year.

Sibanda also sourced training equipment from his overseas based friends which was donated to the club.

Most recently, club member Bheka Sibanda, a Highlanders’ juniors benefactor, paid part of Bosso 90 Zifa Southern Region Divison One affiliation fees and also donated towards the welfare of juniors’ coaches during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Today, Bosso is expected to clear its legacy debt by paying the last batch of its creditors and start on a clean slate it hopes will open opportunities.

Bosso followers led by South Africa-based club benefactor Nodumo Nyathi embarked on a debt clearance campaign in May to extinguish the club’s legacy debt which stood at $862 868.

The campaign ran over three months and saw followers raising a total of $825 950 plus US$1 736, which they gave the club in three installments.

They raised $100 000 in the first month, $400 000 in the June and $425 950 as well as US$1 736 in July.

Acknowledging work done by Nyathi and his debt clearance campaign team, Mhlophe thanked followers that contributed to the initiative.

“We received the final contributions from the campaign last week and we are in the process of paying those we owe, players, coaches and some institutions.

“The process should be done by Tuesday and once reconciliation is done, we will make an appropriate statement to our stakeholders.

“We want to thank everyone who participated in the initiative and a list of all those who contributed as well as those who were paid their dues will be availed.

“A debt-free Highlanders wouldn’t have been possible without the followers who bought into the initiative led by Nyathi which had the blessings of the club.

“The level of transparency during the campaign was marvelous and as Bosso, we are known to abide by ethos of corporate governance, hence when reconciliation is done we will properly thank all involved in making a debt-free Bosso,” Mhlophe said.

An elated Nyathi, told our sister paper Sunday News that he was relieved that Highlanders had cleared the debt.

“I am happy we have now managed to complete our goal and Bosso is debt free. The response was immense from Bosso supporters spread all over the world and I am glad Highlanders’ fans took up the worthy cause. I would not have done it alone. It is working together that made it worthwhile,” said Nyathi. The Chronicle