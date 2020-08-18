Beatrice Mtetwa ‘banned’ from representing Hopewell Chin’ono

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on Tuesday banned lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from representing incarcerated investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who is charged with inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

Mtetwa was replaced by advocate Taona Nyamakora who represented Mary Mubaiwa on her case with vice president Constantino Chiwenga early this year

State prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi last week made an application asking Nduna not to give Mtetwa audience in Chin’ono arguing that she was posting comments on the Facebook page, Beatrice Mtetwa and the Rule of Law.

Mtetwa meanwhile had said she was not on Facebook and had no social media accounts.

Nduna ordered that the Prosecutor General institute contempt of court proceedings against Mtetwa and for the Law Society of Zimbabwe to be provided with a copy of his judgement.

Chin’ono’s bail hearing has started at the Magistrate Court in Harare with Nyamakora his new lawyer.

Chin’ono played a key role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. But Chin’ono was also arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

They were charged for inciting violence, in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.