For Shutto, the Mhofu story is emotional, inspirational

By Tadious Manyepo

Former Soccer Star of the Year Stewart “Shutto” Murisa was part of a rich cast of legends who cheered on history-making ex-Warriors coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa at Raylton Sports Club last Friday.

Chidzambwa, whose playing career was cut short by a nasty tackle when he was hardly 30-years-old, walked 50-times the length of the Raylton football pitch to raise money for the Covid-19 fight.

As the legendary gaffer, who walks with a limp due to that injury he suffered during his playing days, approached half the distance he intended to complete, Murisa looked perplexed.

This man’s bumper career both as a player and coach is a great source of inspiration to Murisa.

While Chidzambwa’s playing career was ended by a tackle in the field of play, Murisa’s would have ended on November 12, 1995 when he was involved in an accident along Seke Road near Chinhamo while on his way to a Premiership match he was scheduled to take part in.

Six of his fellow passengers, some of whom he shared the back-seat with, perished on the spot.

“I don’t normally speak about that incident even . . . ” said Murisa.

“I remember I was on my way to Rufaro Stadium very early in the morning where our team, Blackpool, were scheduled to congregate ahead of a league match against Zimbabwe Saints that very afternoon.

“I first forgot to pack my shinguards and as a result I missed the commuter omnibus that I was supposed to board.

“When I eventually boarded, I remember the rank marshal persuading me to sit in the front seat but somehow I politely denied and sat at the back.”

On approaching the a give-way sign to his left, the driver of the commuter omnibus lost control of the vehicle and it rolled three times, throwing out passengers, including Murisa, on the tarmac.

“I just remember that I was seated in the middle of the road with my mutilated shoulder twisted while feeling terrible pain on the back.

“And seeing others trapped under the mangled vehicle, I never thought of football. I just wanted to survive. I was eventually administered 36 stitches on my shoulder, 12 on the arm and four on the back.

“I just thought that was the end of my playing career.”

But that incident would lead him into joining CAPS United ahead of the 1996 season, where his exploits would help the Green Machine to their first league title in independent Zimbabwe.

Murisa also won the Soccer Star of the Year award in 1996 after helping CAPS United to win the league title under coach Steve “The Dude” Kwashi.

And seeing Chidzambwa walking with that famous limp last Friday at Raylton Sports Club had Murisa almost breaking down in reflection of his own career.

Before that accident, Murisa had spent close to a year plying his trade for Polish top-flight side, Sokol Pneiwy.

“I am still grateful to some of Blackpool directors like Ronnie Chihota and Joe Masenda for giving me the platform to launch my playing career.

“I wanted to stay at Blackpool but, after that accident, only Chihota and Masenda appeared to be concerned about my well-being. I felt unappreciated and that is one main reason I eventually decided to join CAPS United.”

Murisa went on to make history, becoming one of the very few players to turn out for each of the country’s biggest three clubs — CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders — winning the league title with CAPS in 1996 and Bosso in 2002.

His talent also took him to Cyprus where he played for Apop Kynieras and an illustrious career in the South African top-tier.

While he, unlike Chidzambwa, was lucky to escape an accident which would have ended his playing career prematurely, his coaching career, unlike Chidzambwa’s, has had a false start.

Murisa is one of the assistant gaffers at CAPS United but being a holder of a mere CAF c badge, he cannot sit on the bench directing operations as he doesn’t have the requisite CAF A licence to do so.

Chidzambwa, after the unfortunate tackle that ended his playing career, embarked on a successful coaching journey that has seen him helping the Warriors qualify for the 2004 and 2019 AFCON finals.

“You know, it has always been my dream that one day, I would become a successful coach. I still have that zest to be as successful a coach as while still a player.

“Mhofu (Chidzambwa) is my role model. His playing career ended prematurely but look at what he has done as a coach. I wish to achieve as much as I can as a coach as well.

“His career was ended by that tackle and mine almost followed that course through an accident and I believe we share something in common which is the reason why I am always where he is, trying to tap into his legendary coaching knowledge.”

But Murisa will have to wait a bit longer before upgrading to the CAF B licence as CAF courses, which were last run in Zimbabwe four years ago, are yet to resumed.

The Covid-19 pandemic can only cause further delays. The Herald