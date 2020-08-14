Kadewere jets in for brother’s funeral

By Eddie Chikamhi

France-based Warriors forward Tino Kadewere arrived in the country yesterday for the funeral of his brother, Prince, who died in Harare on Wednesday.

Kadewere landed in Harare on Thursday afternoon and immediately went into quarantine in accordance with the Government health guidelines.

However, it is not clear if Kadewere would make it for the burial as Government health guidelines stipulate that returning citizens should be subjected to a minimum eight to 10 days and up to as much as 21 days in quarantine even if they test negative to Covid-19 and have no symptoms of the disease.

“Tino arrived in the afternoon yesterday (Thursday). He has been in quarantine since then but efforts are being made to seek clearances from the authorities for him to attend the funeral of his brother,” said close sources.

Prince died at a local medical facility at the age of 40 after a short illness. He will be buried tomorrow at the family’s rural home in Murombedzi, Zvimba, 110km west of Harare. The Herald