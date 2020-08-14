Chin’ono bail hearing postponed to Tuesday because magistrate doesn’t have WiFi at home

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has claimed that he was going to hand down a ruling on Beatrice Mtetwa’s capacity to continue as incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s lawyer on Tuesday because he does not have WiFi to analyse the state and her submissions over the weekend.

State prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi on Thursday made an application asking Nduna not to give Mtetwa audience in the case against Chin’ono.

Both the State and Mtetwa finished submitting their arguments on Chin’ono’s legal counsel.

Nduna said he could only be ready with the judgement on Tuesday. Chin’ono’s bail hearing has not started yet.

Chin’ono was arrested last month.

Chin’ono played a key role in exposing Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. But Chin’ono was also arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

They were charged for inciting violence, in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

Ngarivhume’s bail hearing could not start on Wednesday because a magistrate who was “specifically” assigned to preside over his case was not available. Nehanda Radio