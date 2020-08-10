‘Khupe knows nothing about intellectual property’ – Biti suggests MDC-T stick to it’s 2018 name

Main opposition MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has slammed MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe for knowing “nothing about intellectual property” and urged the rivil party to stick to its name which it used to contest the 2018 election.

Khupe is planning to confront the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance with a court challenge seeking to stop the beleaguered opposition from using the name MDC.

This follows a recent court ruling that declared Chamisa’s rise to the helm of the main opposition as illegal and that MDC Alliance was not a political party but a coalition.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Biti said Khupe and her allies should understand issues to do with intellectual property.

“On the 31st of July 2018, there was a political party called the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa that participated in that election.

“On the same day, there was another political party called the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe. She absolutely knows nothing about intellectual property and I suggest that she keeps her mouth shut.”

Recently, Khupe’s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni said Chamisa was infringing their rights by using the name MDC Alliance.

He added that they were going to assert our rights on the name very soon.

“The MDC Alliance is a pact that we entered into with seven other political parties and as MDC-T, we are the major partner in that agreement and those using that name are violating our rights.”

Staunch Khupe supporter Divine Mafa is leading the bid to stop Chamisa from using the name MDC Alliance name and said he will soon approach the High Court to seek an interdict.

“By filing this lawsuit, I would have done my part to add to democracy and help to protect the poor and weak. I have decided to file a lawsuit to challenge use of the party name in any other form by anyone including Chamisa’s Alliance,” Mafa said.

