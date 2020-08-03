We have to keep doing what Zanu PF hates…. exposing corruption and theft

By Sindile Ncube

I am no political strategists, but it seems to me that when Hopewell Chin’ono, Alex Magaisa and many other brave men and women of Zimbabwe exposed corruption by Zanu PF, the party got into panic mode.

They really hate it when their business gets exposed for the filth that it is. It maybe a coincidence, but ever since the revelations about corruption gained steam amongst Zimbabweans, Zanu PF has been experiencing levels of discontent within its ranks.

We hear and read stories about how the leadership have been pointing fingers of blame at each other. In the midst of that at least two of the big fish died in unclear circumstances.

This is why I think people like me and you who want democracy, justice and ending corruption in Zimbabwe should keep digging for more information about the theft of our money. And the #paybackthemoney needs to continue.

Many will agree that anything that causes discord in Zanu PF is a positive thing. So let’s keep on inconveniencing them with these corruption exposés.

This time I really think we need to focus even more on the alpha and omega of corruption in Zimbabwe, the thief in chief, the man who cannot help himself but steal steal steal.

I am talking about Mnangagwa himself, of course. We need to dig up his files. Actually, there are so many reports and evidence about his thieving activities, it’s not so much digging up but taking swabs at the surface because his wrinkly hands are all over everything from mining, banking and probably pimping.

Another one is SB Moyo, the coup announcer, the one who ran away from in London when we tried to have a word with him outside Chatham House.

Let’s keep putting these expose’s out please. Let’s not lose heart. The fight is on!