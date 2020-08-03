WATCH: Hopewell Chin’ono, Jacob Ngarivhume bail postponed again

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The High Court has postponed to Thursday a ruling on the bail applications by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who were arrested ahead of the 31st July protests against corruption and charged for allegedly “inciting violence”.

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume were arrested two weeks ago as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was reportedly panicking over a protests.

The convenor of the protest was Ngarivhume.

Chin’ono’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa on Monday said the High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi claimed he needed to write a full judgment and he could only be ready by Thursday.

“The judge says it’s a matter which requires him to write a full judgement and he can only be ready on Thursday,” Mtetwa said.

Ngarivhume’s lawyer, Moses Nkomo said: “Judgement was reserved, we expect the handing down of the judgement on Thursday the 6th of August 2020.”

Chin’ono made waves recently after he exposed Zanu PF officials in massive corruption, his latest being the Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and dismissal of Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya said the treatment of Chin’ono and Ngarivhume was evidence of selective application of justice in Zimbabwe.

“Compare the treatment of “DJ Biscuit” (Obadiah Moyo) by the Zimbabwe justice system compared to Hopewell and Jacob. Surely this is Animal Farm. There is no fairness at all. This is Banana 🍌 republic abuses!” Ruhanya said.

On the day of the protests, the Zimbabwean police arrested scores of people who tried to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Prominent author Tsitsi Dangarembga and Fadzayi Mahere, spokeswoman of the main opposition MDC Alliance party was also arrested. Nehanda Radio