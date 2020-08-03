Malema calls for removal of Zim embassy in SA over Mnangagwa abuses

By Staff Reporter

Outspoken South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for the “removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa” until President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has restored basic human rights in the country.

Malema took to twitter on Monday and first promoting the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag tweeting “We stand in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter”

“We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans,” Malema tweeted.

Adding his voice to the protest was EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu who re-tweeted his party’s message; “We cannot keep quiet while a military regime wages war on people in Zimbabwe. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.”

We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans.✊🏿🇿🇼 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 3, 2020