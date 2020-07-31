‘Will give you way forward on Monday, we can not retreat’ – Job Sikhala

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman and Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala has vowed to bring the country into a season of mass protest “until we have achieved and obtained our results.”

Zimbabwe witnessed peaceful protests on Friday, the demonstrations that were convened by jailed opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume meant to fight corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

Ngarivhume was arrested last week by the police and charged with inciting violence.

Across major cities and towns, state security details mainly soldiers and the police flooded the streets, enforcing a total lockdown, a move widely seen by many as meant to crush protests.

Sikhala sent a three minute audio congratulating protesters and vowed to give them direction on Monday and to make sure that demonstrations continue until the aim is achieved.

“They thought we were going to express ourselves according to their prescription.

“Today we have shown, we great Zimbabweans, that we are people who can’t be taken for granted. We are more sophisticated than the oppressor.

“We have two clear plans when we have been calling for this action on the 31st of July. The first one was that if citizens are able to express themselves on the streets so be it.

“Second one was an expectation that the state will unleash its massive military arsenal against the citizens then the citizens will successfully retreat into their homes.

“We are going to give a review of the situation this weekend. We are going to give you a way forward by Monday. We can not retreat and it must remain protracted until we have achieved and obtained our results,” Sikhala said.

Also, Monday last week, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who exposed alleged government corruption involving Mnangagwa’s son, Collins in the supply of coronavirus supplies, was arrested and charged with inciting citizens to “participate in public violence.” Nehanda Radio