Rendo discharged from hospital, now recuperating at home

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Football legend Amos Rendo has been discharged from hospital and is now recuperating at home.

The former Wankie great was hospitalised at Hwange Colliery Hospital last week, battling critically low blood levels.

He was discharged on Wednesday following a successful blood transfusion.

His blood level had been dangerously low at 3.3 grams per decilitre instead of the required 13 and 16 grams per decilitre.

A public appeal by his family and other concerned Hwange residents such as former Chipangano goalkeeper and coach Weekly Mwale, Cheumali Phiri and Clement Shoko saw cash donations coming from concerned individuals, including politicians from the region, coaches, former and current players, football administrators as well as diasporans.

He received his first pint of blood on Saturday and more the following day.

His daughter Rejoice Rendo said the 1975 Soccer Star of the Year finalist was in high spirits and recuperating at his son Thembinkosi’s house in the coal mining town.

“He is recovering well. It’s so good to see him in such a happy and healthy mood, especially when we compare his condition before the transfusion. As a family we shall continue thanking everyone who heeded our call for help,” she said.

Mwale and Phiri visited Rendo at his son’s residence on Wednesday and found him in high spirits.

Rendo played for Chipangano from the early 1960s before hanging his boots a few years after independence. He won the 1970 and 1973 Castle Cup with Chipangano. The Chronicle