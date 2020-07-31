Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Man collapses, dies in Zupco bus

By Andile Tshuma

A 53-year-old Bulawayo man collapsed and died in a ZUPCO bus on Wednesday.

Commuters queue to board a bus after work at the Charge Office bus terminus in Harare (Picture by Edward Zvemisha)
Mr Tinos Mhlanga from Tshabalala suburb collapsed and died while aboard a city centre bound bus.

Sources said Mr Mhlanga was diabetic and might have developed complications while on the bus.

A fellow passenger said Mr Mhlanga stood in a queue for a long time and had complained that he was not feeling well.

The source said when Mr Mhlanga got onto the bus, he managed to secure a seat but after a few minutes of travel, they realised he was unconscious and informed the conductor who alerted the driver.

The driver had to calm agitated passengers who wanted to disembark before driving direct to Tshabalala Police Station where officers called an ambulance.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We received a sudden death report at around 6AM of a male adult aged 53, one Tinos Mhlanga who collapsed in a bus. The bus driver drove to the nearest police station in Tshabalala suburb.

“An ambulance was summoned but he was certified dead at the scene. The body was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for a post mortem. The Chronicle

