‘Wanted’ Job Sikhala says momentum is rising for 31st July demo

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Outspoken opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has issued another message of defiance saying the momentum to demonstrate on the 31st July was rising with Zimbabweans in the diaspora promising to besiege the country’s embassies on the day of the protests.

Sikhala is wanted by the police who accuse him of inciting public violence over planned protests on July 31. The police claim to be looking for dozens of prominent activists over the protests.

On Tuesday Sikhala released a new video of himself in the bush, receiving food from sympathetic locals.

“If we stop fighting these guys we will end up dying, all of us with nothing. They have kept this country hostage for a long time. This time we are ready even to die because they have stolen our youths. We enjoyed nothing, we were always fighting. They are eating on behalf of the country.

“I’m happy because I’m receiving calls from as far as London, USA, Australia and South Africa and I have been told that on the 13st July, Zimbabweans will be in action wherever they are. We are only left with three days.

“We are only left with three (now two) days,” Sikhala said.

View this post on Instagram #jobsikhala A post shared by Nehanda Radio (@nehandaradio) on Jul 28, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating him.

The convenor of the protest, opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested Monday last week by the police and charged with inciting violence.

On the same day, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving President Mnangagwa’s son, Collins in the supply of coronavirus supplies, was arrested and charged with inciting citizens to “participate in public violence.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration on Monday threatened the United States ambassador to Zimbabwe with expulsion, accusing him of “coordinating violence” ahead of anti-government protests scheduled for 31 July 2020. Nehanda Radio