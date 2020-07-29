Former Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda in Covid-19 scare

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Zifa vice-president and Vungu House of Assembly representative Omega Sibanda is counting his lucky stars after testing negative for the Covid-19 virus following tests conducted on members of a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of whom two plus a driver and journalist tested positive.

The parliamentarians were on field visits around the country and as a result of the positive cases, the Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda immediately announced the indefinite suspension of public hearings and sittings.

The two parliamentarians, including their colleagues that were part of the team went on a mandatory 14-day self-isolation in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care health guidelines.

Parliament building is also set to be closed for disinfection, while contact tracing and testing for those who came into contact with the affected MPs is being done.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport, Sibanda said the anxiety was too much and he went through the process of testing after one of their colleagues started complaining of being unwell.

“This thing is real, this is all I can tell fellow Zimbabwean and they need to exercise extreme caution, follow health guidelines as per health authorities’ guidelines. When we realised that a fellow Honourable Member wasn’t feeling okay, myself and another member then said we should all go for testing instead of brushing aside the issue.

“My results came negative, largely because I wasn’t in the same bus with the rest of my colleagues, but I was using my own car. While I am happy for my status, I, however, wish my colleagues and the other two who were part of the entourage a speedy recovery,” said Sibanda.

Chokuda said contact tracing and testing of those who came into contact with the two MPs will be done. The Chronicle