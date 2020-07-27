Three farm workers arrested for murder

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Three farm workers have been arrested after they allegedly teamed up and fatally assaulted a man after detaining him overnight for stealing from one of them.

Stanton Ncube (35), Lungile Sibanda (38) and Matshidiso Tshuma (53) who are employed at Swallow Folk Farm in Gwanda allegedly took turns to assault Brighton Kirimboyi (24) and they detained him overnight.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred at Swallow Folk Farm on Wednesday last week.

He said Ncube found Kirimboyi in the process of stealing his belongings in his room and alerted his workmates.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Swallow Folk Farm in Gwanda. The now deceased Brighton Kirimboyi broke into the room of one of the accused persons Stanton Ncube at around 5PM where he took a wallet which contained R1 500 and he also took and cell phone and torch,” he said.

“Ncube arrived and found Kirimboyi in the process of committing the offence and they started fighting. Ncube called out for his two workmates who arrived and ganged up against Kirimboyi. They took turns to assault him with a sjambok and they detained him overnight.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said the following morning, the trio called Kirimboyi’s mother and advised her to come and collect her son who was seriously injured. He said Kirimboyi’s mother went there at around 9AM and while they were on their way to report the matter at Makhado Police Station, he died.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police and Kirimboyi’s body was ferried to Beitbridge District Hospital.

He urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands. If they apprehend suspects, they should hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course.

“In this case these men were supposed to apprehend the suspect and surrender him to the police upon catching him while committing the offence. By taking the law into their hands people will just be committing an offence,” he said. The Chronicle