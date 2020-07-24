Forest’s sensational collapse ends Darikwa’s EPL dreams

Zimbabwe international defender Tendayi Darikwa and his Nottingham Forest teammates will not have a chance to fight for a place in the English Premiership next season after a sensational collapse at home on Wednesday night.

A 1-4 home defeat to Stoke saw the former European champions miss out on the play-offs by one goal, on an evening of high drama, in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sabri Lamouchi’s team went into the final round of fixtures firmly in the driving seat as his side, Cardiff and Swansea all tried to cement a top-six finish.

Forest, without a play-off campaign since 2010/11, could even afford to lose as long as there was not a dramatic swing with Swansea. However, that is exactly what happened.

Darikwa has been on the sidelines as he recovers from long-term injury.

Danny Batth put Stoke in front after 19 minutes but Forest equalised through Tobias Figueiredo just after the hour.

Goals from James McClean, Lee Gregory and an own goal by Joia Nuno Da Costa saw Forest slump to a 4-1 defeat while Swansea won by the same scoreline at Reading and leapfrogged Lamouchi’s team in dramatic fashion.

Stoke had to make a late change to their team after Nick Powell was injured in the warm-up, with Tashan Oakley-Boothe coming into the starting line-up for his first action since March.

“Honestly, I don’t have any words,’’ said Lamouchi. “I can’t explain what has happened tonight, what has happened in the last five or six games.

“How it is possible not to secure the play-offs — I can’t explain. Looking back at the game I can’t explain what has happened. For 20 minutes before the end we have lost control.

“I don’t have the words in my mind now, it is just a disaster. It is unacceptable. I am just so sorry for the fans and the Forest community. For them to follow us all season and us to lose it today like this is just unacceptable. It is unacceptable.

“After what we have done for 12-13 months, it is unacceptable. I am so sorry that we were short tonight. I can’t find the words for what has happened.

“The true Forest is out of the play-offs and it is our fault. Probably we were tired, and to play without any fans at the City Ground is difficult for sure, but I can’t accept it as a reason. It is unacceptable.

“We have missed many, many opportunities to secure the play-offs and we are where we are now for our own fault — nothing else. I am really, really upset.”

And, the club’s celebrity fans, still can’t believe what has just happened.

Some of the club’s celebrity supporters said they were left “gutted, shocked and stunned”.

In a string of Tweets, the England and Nottinghamshire cricketer, Stuart Broad, summed up his emotions.

“Can’t believe what I’ve just seen,” he wrote.

“I’m mad to throw the play-offs away like that but, in all honesty, (it) just shows we’re not ready for a step up.

“The team is building, learning — proof in how panicked we looked tonight and all the late goals all season.

“Same manager, same core group next season. . .

“We stand a chance of growing a special team.

“Players learn from feelings and experiences where they lose control & mess things up.

“We’re not ready yet but our time will come. Win, lose or draw — I’ll support NFFC.”

Comedian Matt Forde wrote: “I’m totally gutted, shocked and stunned but we have some great players and a great manager

“What happened tonight will take a while to get over, playing for a draw was always psychologically messy so it never felt secure. Think I might live in the woods for a while.”

Former players also provided their analysis.

“Extremely hard to take… Extremely hard,” wrote retired French midfielder Guy Moussi. “I feel for every players, staff members, board members and fans.” Former Reds loanee Darren Huckerby wrote:

“Just caught up with the Championship results, Forest are you actually kidding me!” Forest needed just a point against Stoke to guarantee a play-off place but collapsed in second-half implosion at the City Ground. — Sky Sports/Nottingham Post.