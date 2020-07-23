‘We will brush them aside’, MDC Alliance youths tell Zanu PF’s Chirau and crew

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The opposition MDC Alliance Youth Assembly has criticised “reckless” utterances by the Zanu PF Youth League that they were going to counter the 31 July mass protests against corruption, as “unfortunate and ill thought.”

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said the ruling party youths would be brushed aside “if they stand on the course of the revolution.”

This comes after acting Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for youth affairs, Tendai Chirau vowed to crush the planned 31 July national protest to claiming that they were meant to “unconstitutionally” remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Statements by the delusional ZANU PF Youth League Deputy Secretary one Tendai Chirau that they will counter 31 July is a clear manifestation of wishful thinking and day-dreaming.

“July 31 is about the people, the suffering masses so not even a small youth grouping of a political party in dilapidation like ZANU PF has the capacity to stop Zimbabweans from speaking against corruption.

“Whatever victory Chirau claims they will be celebrating, they better do that inside their Shake Shake building.

“Out there people are hungry and angry hence we are not going to entertain any tomfoolery meant to harbour corrupt government criminals.

“Maybe Chirau needs to dig a little bit into history and his family lineage,” Chuma warned.

Chuma added, “certainly he will find one of his grandfathers, one Chief Jeremiah Chirau who went to bed with Ian Douglas Smith against the masses’ call for freedom.

“We all know what happened to that adulterated masquerade called Chief Chirau.

“He was swept away together with his handler, Ian Smith by the winds of change.

“Just like 1979, July 31 knows no puppets of dictators and those that stand in the way of the people will be swept aside,” Chuma said.

On Monday police stormed journalist Hopewell Chino’no’s home before arresting him. The July 31 demonstration convenor, opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume was also arrested. They were both charged for allegedly inciting violence. Nehanda Radio