Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail…. lawyer speaks outside court – VIDEO

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been denied bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Court. His lawyer Moses Nkomo explains what happened and the reasons given by the court.

Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were arrested this week on spurious allegations of “incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry” via protests planned for 31 July 2020.

Police returned to Chin’ono’s home on Tuesday “to recover a camera which they alleged was used by the journalist to take photos and screenshots which he allegedly posted on Twitter.”

In June, Chin’ono said he feared for his life after ruling ZANU-PF party spokesman Patrick Chinamasa accused the journalist of seeking to embarrass President Emmerson Mnangagwa by linking the president’s family to alleged corrupt COVID-19 related contracts.