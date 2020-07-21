Mnangagwa admits economy, health system too fragile to fight Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that Zimbabwe has a very fragile economy and its health system is unable to fight the deadly coronavirus.

While receiving a donation for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) at State House in Harare on Monday, the Zanu PF leader said the country lacked capacity economically to fight the pandemic.

Zimbabwe has 1,714 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths.

“We in Zimbabwe, we have a very fragile economy and a very fragile health system. Therefore, our capacity to fight the pandemic is inhibited by the fact that we have a fragile economy and a less developed health care service,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the DBSA for the PPEs which he said would help the frontline workers to execute their work efficiently.

“But we feel happy that we have been assisted across the board.

“The PPEs you have given us are the critical items we need in this country.

“We are all aware of the cries of our front workers with regard to the limited capacity we have in supplying them adequate tools to deal with the pandemic. We are doing our best,” Mnangagwa added.

This comes at a time when nurses in Zimbabwe have gone on strike over poverty wages and the lack of PPEs. They were being forced to take a pay of about ZWL $3,000 (US$29) per month.

Economists have recorded an inflation rate of over 1 000% that has forced the price of basic commodities which are now scarce to skyrocket, as fears of the hyperinflation of a decade ago continue to grow.

Mnangagwa’s government promised a US$75 allowance and salary increment of 50 percent to head off strike action but nurses unions rejected the deal as inadequate. Nehanda Radio